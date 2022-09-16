Home States Kerala

2 lakh anti-rabies vaccine doses administered till April: Chinchurani

It has assigned 78 veterinary doctors for the vaccination drive which will start on September 20.

Published: 16th September 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 06:12 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The animal husbandry department has given over 2 lakh doses of anti-rabies vaccine to pet dogs till April this year, said Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani. Besides, 1.2 lakh doses of vaccines were given to other domestic animals which were bitten by stray dogs. She said steps were being taken to buy an additional 4 lakh doses of vaccine for the district before September 30. The department has already distributed over 6 lakh doses.

It has assigned 78 veterinary doctors for the vaccination drive which will start on September 20. Priority will be to vaccinate dogs in 170 hotspots, she said. “We will appoint doctors on a contract basis in department hospitals to carry out the ABC programme. The decision was taken after the court denied permission to Kudumbashree units to carry out the programme,” said the minister.

She also asked the local self-government bodies to submit project plan based on the number of dogs to be sterilised. The government has allocated Rs 7.7 crore for conducting the ABC programme in 340 local bodies. It also plans to set up ABC centres in all block panchayats in 50 days. As many as 37 ABC centres which are ready will function soon, said the minister.

