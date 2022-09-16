Bharat Jodo Yatra biggest ever march in democratic nation: Jairam Ramesh

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is the longest march ever undertaken by any political party in a democratic nation against communalism, inflation, and the concentration of power. He said the yatra will also pave a way for strengthening the party as there would be no powerful Opposition in the country without Congress.

While speaking to the media on the sidelines of the yatra in Kollam, he clarified on the rally not touching states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. ‘’Bharat Jodo Yatra is a march from South to North and an additional 90 days would be required to cover these two states. By the time the padayatra will reach Gujarat, the assembly elections will be over there. So, there is no point in marching to Gujarat or even Himachal Pradesh.”

