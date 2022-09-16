Home States Kerala

Bharat Jodo Yatra biggest ever march in democratic nation: Jairam Ramesh

He said the yatra will also pave a way for strengthening the party as there would be no powerful Opposition in the country without Congress.

Published: 16th September 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh speaks during a press conference regarding party's 'Bharat Joda Yatra', in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is the longest march ever undertaken by any political party in a democratic nation against communalism, inflation, and the concentration of power. He said the yatra will also pave a way for strengthening the party as there would be no powerful Opposition in the country without Congress.

While speaking to the media on the sidelines of the yatra in Kollam, he clarified on the rally not touching states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.  ‘’Bharat Jodo Yatra is a march from South to North and an additional 90 days would be required to cover these two states. By the time the padayatra will reach Gujarat, the assembly elections will be over there. So, there is no point in marching to Gujarat or even Himachal Pradesh.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jairam Ramesh Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp