By post: 110 drug parcels from abroad seized in Kerala in three years

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hinting that tech-driven transnational drug cartels anonymously operating via darknet sites are increasingly targeting the state, as many as 110 drug consignments that reached Kerala via international postal system were seized by the customs department in the last three years. These consignments were bought from the cartels operating in three countries- the USA, Netherlands and Qatar- by Kerala residents, who paid them hefty money in the form of cryptocurrencies.

These cases were handed over to the excise department by customs on March 15, 2022. Excise sources said they have registered nine cases pertaining to the seizure of the drug consignments. The consignments were seized during inspection at International Mall Centre (IMC) of the Postal Department. The rampant misuse of postal service for smuggling drugs first came to notice when 102 consignments were seized by the customs from Kochi IMC. Highly placed excise sources said 1kg of MDMA, 12.7 g of LSD, 75 g of cannabis, 967 g of hashish oil and an unidentified drug weighing 1,800 g were seized from 102 consignments.

The 102 cases have been clubbed together and excise has so far booked 53 people in this connection. “The accused purchased cryptocurrencies from darknet sites. They then got in touch with drug cartels through darknet sites and ordered the contraband after paying them the amount. The customs sleuths seized the consignment after developing suspicion over its content,” said the source.

The source added that the narcotics were to be passed off as cosmetics, perfumes, mobile accessories etc. The source added that those booked were of the age group 19 to 35 and less than 10 accused only have been arrested so far. The delay in arresting the remaining persons has been attributed to the inability of the investigators to retrieve data from the encrypted sites and the gadgets seized from the suspects. “The customs delayed handing over the case to us. Because of that many of the communications between the suspects and their drug suppliers got automatically deleted during that time,” the source added.

