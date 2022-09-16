CPM giving BJP space: Jairam Ramesh

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh came down heavily on the CPM stating that it is no different from the BJP. He said that the CPM is the ‘B’ team of BJP and Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were two sides of the same coin. He also attacked the K-Rail project and said that the CPM has been creating a space for the BJP to thrive in Kerala. ‘’The CPM and BJP are on the same wavelength. In 1989, the CPM and BJP came together to support VP Singh Government at the Centre. At the national level, Congress is the only party that has never collaborated with the BJP and that’s why the Congress is so important,” said Jairam Ramesh. The left supported Congress to form government at the Centre in 2004 and also in many other states. ‘’The Congress party has received CPM support on many occasions. In fact, in other states Congress and the left party are fighting elections together,’’ he said. On the defection of Congress MLAs in Goa to BJP, he said: ‘’The BJP had been planning ‘Operation Kamal’ for some time but they were not successful at first. However they intensified it after finding that Bharat Jodo Yatra was drawing support from people. The defected MLAs were some of the most corrupt politicians, and I admit that we made a mistake by giving them Congress ticket to contest.’’The Goa incident is a tactic by the BJP to divert people’s attention from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said.