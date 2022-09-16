'Forced donations' for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala: Congress suspends three workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Friday suspended three party workers who threatened a vegetable shop owner for not paying Rs 2,000 reportedly as part of the fund collection for Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Sudhakaran said the suspended Congress workers do not represent the party's ideology and such behaviour was "inexcusable". He wrote on Twitter that the party was crowdfunding small donations voluntarily, unlike other parties that get corporate donations.

"This should not have happened. These three were clearly fringe elements and exemplary action has been taken immediately by the PCC President," tweeted AICC general secretary (in charge of communications) Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress workers had threatened the vegetable shop owner over the donation amount for the pan India march. In a video of the incident that went viral, one of the Congress workers was seen distributing leaflets of the yatra and demanding Rs 2,000 from the trader.

The trader and the Congress worker then entered into a verbal duel using foul language. The trader told the media that he gave Rs 500 as donation but they insisted on Rs 2,000. He alleged that the Congress workers ransacked his shop and threw away vegetables.

It was a rest day for the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday. The yatra resumed after a day's gap from Kollam. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to intract with cashew workers in the district and hold dicsussion with leaders of UDF constituent party RSP on the sidelines of the yatra on Friday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Friday suspended three party workers who threatened a vegetable shop owner for not paying Rs 2,000 reportedly as part of the fund collection for Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Sudhakaran said the suspended Congress workers do not represent the party's ideology and such behaviour was "inexcusable". He wrote on Twitter that the party was crowdfunding small donations voluntarily, unlike other parties that get corporate donations. "This should not have happened. These three were clearly fringe elements and exemplary action has been taken immediately by the PCC President," tweeted AICC general secretary (in charge of communications) Jairam Ramesh. The Congress workers had threatened the vegetable shop owner over the donation amount for the pan India march. In a video of the incident that went viral, one of the Congress workers was seen distributing leaflets of the yatra and demanding Rs 2,000 from the trader. The trader and the Congress worker then entered into a verbal duel using foul language. The trader told the media that he gave Rs 500 as donation but they insisted on Rs 2,000. He alleged that the Congress workers ransacked his shop and threw away vegetables. It was a rest day for the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday. The yatra resumed after a day's gap from Kollam. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to intract with cashew workers in the district and hold dicsussion with leaders of UDF constituent party RSP on the sidelines of the yatra on Friday.