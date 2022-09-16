Govt bid to ‘legalise illegalities’: Guv Khan

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Striking a belligerent posture, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday accused the state government of trying to “legalise illegalities” through the University Amendment Bill that was recently passed by the assembly. Launching a direct attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he asked how can “unqualified or under-qualified relatives” of the CM’s personal staff be appointed to the universities.

Talking to reporters in Kottayam, Khan asserted that he did not want to be used as a mere rubber stamp. Commenting on the University Amendment Bill, Khan said, “I shall apply my mind and come to my own conclusion, in accordance with the Constitution and the law. They (state government) are breaking all conventions.” Khan said he will not allow any attempt to dilute the autonomy of the universities.

Governor may choose to sit on new bills

“I shall not allow the executive to interfere in the functioning of universities. It only means that the government is trying to appropriate for itself the power to appoint anyone in varsities. That cannot be made possible... Autonomy of the universities is a sacred concept. I cannot allow a mechanism that can be misused to appoint unqualified and under-qualified relatives of the personal staff of the CM and other ministers or those in power to the universities,” Khan said.

On the Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill, he said the principle of basic jurisprudence suggests that a person should not be the judge of his own cause. “If there is a case against you, then you cannot have a role in making a decision about it. It is my duty because ultimately a democratically elected government does not mean that it can break the law at will,” he said.

Of the 12 bills passed by the special session of the state assembly that ended on September 1, the governor has so far signed only one bill, the one to repeal the legislation entrusting PSC with Waqf Board appointments.

Khan has already asked for detailed minutes of the debates over the legislation in the assembly. Sources said Khan wants to know the background of the legislations, its exact purpose, in addition to the legal and political aspects for bringing in the new legislations, before taking a final call. It is also learnt that he has sought legal advice on the Lok Ayukta legislation. There are indications that the governor may choose to sit on the new bills. Making a veiled attack against the CPM, Khan said certain political ideologies that did not originate in India, believe in the use of force and threat tactics.

