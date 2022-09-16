Home States Kerala

Kerala: Two killed after iron sheets fall off moving lorry in Thrissur

Two pedestrians died after the iron sheets that were being carried in a goods carrier fell on them early on Friday at Chavakkad in Thrissur district. 

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The deceased have been identified as Mohammedali Haji (70) and Shaji (45), natives of Akaladu near Chavakkad. The trailer lorry was overloaded with the iron sheets that are being used for construction works. Local residents alleged that the iron sheets were tied to the deck of the vehicle but it went off and all the iron sheets flew off. 

Both the victims were walking alongside the road in front of Akaladu Government School at Chavakkad when the mishap occurred.

