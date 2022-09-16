Home States Kerala

Opposition was trying to resist UDF attack: EP Jayarajan

What the LDF  members had done during the infamous ruckus in the assembly was resist the attacks against them by ruling members, said LDF convener E P Jayarajan.

EP Jayarajan

EP Jayarajan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: What the LDF members had done during the infamous ruckus in the assembly was resist the attacks against them by ruling members, said LDF convener E P Jayarajan. Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Thursday, he said that V Sivankutty was beaten to pulp by the UDF as he lost his consciousness.

Women MLAs were physically assaulted and one MLA had to bite the hand of a UDF MLA to escape. The then speaker, who should have ensured the safety of the MLAs failed to fulfil his duty, said Jayarajan. “The basic reason behind the case is political vendetta,” said Jayarajan.

The UDF MLAs were shouting provocative slogans against the peacefully protesting LDF MLAs. Though UDF MLAs too had entered the dais and unleashed chaos, the visuals were smartly edited out, said Jayarajan. “If my health permits, I would be present in the court on September 26,” he said.

SATHEESAN COUNTERS JAYARAJAN
T’Puram: Countering LDF convener E P Jayarajan’s claim that it was the UDF legislators who had started the mayhem in the Legislative Assembly ahead of the budget presentation, Satheesan said that the whole world had seen the CPM MLAs turning violent. In the history of the state, there is no other case in which so many chargesheets were filed before the court. “Jayarajan is actually challenging society after the whole world saw the attack being led by V Sivankutty in the assembly. Who attacked whom was witnessed by the people,” said Satheesan.

