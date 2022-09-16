Home States Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram corporation demolishes controversial bus shelter at Sreekariyam

This bus shelter was recently renovated by the local residents association after removing the seats in the wake of boys and girls sitting together.

Published: 16th September 2022 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has demolished the controversial bus shelter near College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) at Sreekariyam in the capital. It was demolished with the help of police on Friday morning. According to Mayor S Arya Rajendran, a gender-neutral bus shelter would come up here at the earliest. This bus shelter was recently renovated by the local residents association after removing the seats in the wake of boys and girls sitting together. The seats were dismantled by dividing into three parts which triggered a controversy alleging that it was a moral policing act.

Even after Mayor S Arya Rajendran ordered the construction of a new bus shelter to replace the old one, the Srikrishna Nagar Residents Association has altered and renovated it.
The residents association has also written on the wall near the shelter that it was only a bus waiting area.

The mayor reached the spot on July 21 as student organisations protested against the moral policing act by the residents association. But even after a month and a half, no action was taken by the corporation to renovate the shelter. Following this, the residents association renovated the waiting shelter at a cost of Rs 8,500. The protest by the students after the removal of the seats led to huge discussions. The students shared the picture saying that it is not allowed to be close, but to sit on the lap. After the incident became controversial, the mayor came forward with an explanation. Arya Rajendran had stated that the construction of the Gender neutral bus waiting shelter would begin soon on the Public Private Participation model and the design was completed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp