Thiruvananthapuram corporation demolishes controversial bus shelter at Sreekariyam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has demolished the controversial bus shelter near College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) at Sreekariyam in the capital. It was demolished with the help of police on Friday morning. According to Mayor S Arya Rajendran, a gender-neutral bus shelter would come up here at the earliest. This bus shelter was recently renovated by the local residents association after removing the seats in the wake of boys and girls sitting together. The seats were dismantled by dividing into three parts which triggered a controversy alleging that it was a moral policing act.

Even after Mayor S Arya Rajendran ordered the construction of a new bus shelter to replace the old one, the Srikrishna Nagar Residents Association has altered and renovated it.

The residents association has also written on the wall near the shelter that it was only a bus waiting area.

The mayor reached the spot on July 21 as student organisations protested against the moral policing act by the residents association. But even after a month and a half, no action was taken by the corporation to renovate the shelter. Following this, the residents association renovated the waiting shelter at a cost of Rs 8,500. The protest by the students after the removal of the seats led to huge discussions. The students shared the picture saying that it is not allowed to be close, but to sit on the lap. After the incident became controversial, the mayor came forward with an explanation. Arya Rajendran had stated that the construction of the Gender neutral bus waiting shelter would begin soon on the Public Private Participation model and the design was completed.

