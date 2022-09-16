Home States Kerala

Vizhinjam Port: Govt view sought on contempt plea by Adani Group

When the case came up for hearing, the state government sought time to file a counter affidavit. 

Published: 16th September 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Around 17,000 people participated in the 17-km-long human chain organised by Kochi and Alappuzha dioceses from Chellanam to Fort Kochi demanding an expert study before implementing the Vizhinjam Port

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the view of the state government on a petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd seeking to initiate contempt of court case against the government for not implementing the order directing the police to provide necessary protection to carry out the construction of Vizhinjam International Seaport Project.

When the case came up for hearing, the state government sought time to file a counter affidavit. The court adjourned the hearing to Tuesday. The petition stated that though the protestors blatantly violated the High Court order, no action was taken by the police. On September 12, the agitators blocked the project site in complete violation of the court’s order. The works related to the project are at a standstill right from August 16. The situation remains the same even after the High Court’s order on September 1 and the petitioner is not able to resume work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Vizhinjam Port Adani Group
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp