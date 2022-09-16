Vizhinjam Port: Govt view sought on contempt plea by Adani Group

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the view of the state government on a petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd seeking to initiate contempt of court case against the government for not implementing the order directing the police to provide necessary protection to carry out the construction of Vizhinjam International Seaport Project.

When the case came up for hearing, the state government sought time to file a counter affidavit. The court adjourned the hearing to Tuesday. The petition stated that though the protestors blatantly violated the High Court order, no action was taken by the police. On September 12, the agitators blocked the project site in complete violation of the court’s order. The works related to the project are at a standstill right from August 16. The situation remains the same even after the High Court’s order on September 1 and the petitioner is not able to resume work.

