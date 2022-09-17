100% visually-impaired student gets Kerala University entry

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The academic council of Kerala University has okayed the admission of a 100% visually impaired student to the BSc course. As per its norms, a visually impaired candidate, with disability of 40% or above, is ineligible for admission to science courses. Now. the latest decision is expected to encourage more visually impaired students to apply for science courses.

The student Leona L L, who secured 100% marks in higher secondary, wanted to pursue BSc Physics from the university. However, since its norms would prevent her from getting the admission, Leona approached the state commissioner for persons with disabilities who directed the university to take appropriate action.

During practical examination, such students are expected to write the procedure with the help of a scribe. Also, the actual data would be supplied to them during the examination from which they are expected to carry out the calculations. “In the place of the marks assigned to components regarding observation and tabulation of data for regular students, a detailed verbal description of the procedure for conducting the experiment will be sought from the visually-impaired students,” said a member of the academic council.

The visually impaired community has hailed the varsity’s decision. “It will encourage more visually challenged students with aptitude to pursue science courses,” said C K Aboobakcer, general secretary, Kerala Federation of the Blind. “With the advancement of technology, many limitations that visually impaired students faced in pursuing science courses can be addressed to a large extent. The PwD commissioner’s intervention and the varsity’s progressive decision are laudable,” said Aboobakcer, who is also a retired teacher.

Kerala University academic council has decided to allow a 5% waiver in the minimum marks required in the degree exam for admission to MBA course for defence personnel.

