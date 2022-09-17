Aluva-Perumbavoor road mishap: What are PWD engineers doing, asks Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that the death of a 74-year-old man who lost control of his scooter after it hit a pothole on the Aluva-Perumbavoor road is shocking. “This is what this court has been fearing. I’m extremely fearful of such accidents,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran.

“You (government) talk about new Kerala, progress and development. But there are instances of citizens falling into potholes and dying. If this happened in a civilised country, heads would have rolled. Nobody is concerned and not a single officer has been taken to task. No action has been initiated,” said the court.

“It pains this court when such accidents happen even when repeated orders are being issued,” the court said.The HC considered the case urgently in view of the accident. The court made it clear that the engineers concerned will be held responsible and the district collector called to explain such incidents. The court also directed that the engineer in charge of the Aluva-Perumbavoor stretch should be present before the court to answer the queries.“Why PWD should have engineers? What are they doing?,” the court asked orally.

Senior government pleader K V Manojkumar, who also appears for the PWD, submitted that repair work has already begun on the stretch. He explained it is the widening and tarring, to make stretch four-lane, that has been stalled on account of several unavoidable circumstances, including public protest.

“Whatever be the explanation by the government and the PWD, the fact remains that we have lost a valuable life,” the court said. When pothole issues were reported on national highways, it was repaired in 24 hours. But the court expressed displeasure over the delayed work on the roads maintained by PWD. The court also pointed out that the pathetic condition of the Shoranur-Perinthalmanna stretch. Thrissur- Kunnamkulam stretch after Keecheri is also in worse condition, the court said.

WHAT THE GOVT SAID

The victim’s son gave a statement before the police that he collapsed because of a drop in blood sugar and pressure, and not because his vehicle fell in a pothole. When the police took the family’s statements, they said they have no complaint.

WHAT THE COURT SAID

Let’s not humiliate the departed soul. The victim was a hardworking man and I don’t want to humiliate his soul any further.

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that the death of a 74-year-old man who lost control of his scooter after it hit a pothole on the Aluva-Perumbavoor road is shocking. “This is what this court has been fearing. I’m extremely fearful of such accidents,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran. “You (government) talk about new Kerala, progress and development. But there are instances of citizens falling into potholes and dying. If this happened in a civilised country, heads would have rolled. Nobody is concerned and not a single officer has been taken to task. No action has been initiated,” said the court. “It pains this court when such accidents happen even when repeated orders are being issued,” the court said.The HC considered the case urgently in view of the accident. The court made it clear that the engineers concerned will be held responsible and the district collector called to explain such incidents. The court also directed that the engineer in charge of the Aluva-Perumbavoor stretch should be present before the court to answer the queries.“Why PWD should have engineers? What are they doing?,” the court asked orally. Senior government pleader K V Manojkumar, who also appears for the PWD, submitted that repair work has already begun on the stretch. He explained it is the widening and tarring, to make stretch four-lane, that has been stalled on account of several unavoidable circumstances, including public protest. “Whatever be the explanation by the government and the PWD, the fact remains that we have lost a valuable life,” the court said. When pothole issues were reported on national highways, it was repaired in 24 hours. But the court expressed displeasure over the delayed work on the roads maintained by PWD. The court also pointed out that the pathetic condition of the Shoranur-Perinthalmanna stretch. Thrissur- Kunnamkulam stretch after Keecheri is also in worse condition, the court said. WHAT THE GOVT SAID The victim’s son gave a statement before the police that he collapsed because of a drop in blood sugar and pressure, and not because his vehicle fell in a pothole. When the police took the family’s statements, they said they have no complaint. WHAT THE COURT SAID Let’s not humiliate the departed soul. The victim was a hardworking man and I don’t want to humiliate his soul any further.