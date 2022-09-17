Home States Kerala

Aluva-Perumbavoor stretch one hell of a road where riders fall and die

Kunjumuhammed’s son Manaf said the head injury suffered during the accident led to the death.

Published: 17th September 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath protests at KRFB office | Express

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The 16-km Aluva-Perumbavoor stretch, riddled with crater-sized potholes, continues to be a death trap for motorists, with a 74-year-old man becoming the latest victim. The TNIE team which travelled from Thottumugham to Marampilly near Perumbavoor, found motorists zigzagging to avoid the potholes.

Kunjumuhammed, whose scooter hit a pothole at Pathiyattu junction, Chalackal on August 20, had been under treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. He breathed his last on Thursday, triggering widespread outrage and protest by local residents and his family members.

Local resident Aboobaker Varikathuveettil said the busy road has been in a miserable condition for the past one-and-a-half decades. “After a spell of rain, it’s very difficult to identify potholes on the road. A couple, who were travelling on a two-wheeler, fell into a pit two days ago and are still in hospital. The issue came to light only after the death of Kunjumuhammed,” said Aboobaker. Big pits are visible at Kuttamassery, MLA stop, and Chalackal.

Tired of official apathy, and to alert motorists, local residents have planted tapioca, plantain and yam in the potholes at Chalackal. “The authorities had spent lakhs of rupees for the road’s renovation, but it still remains a deathtrap for motorists. The pit Kunjumuhammed fell into was filled using concrete from a nearby construction site following the protest. It was only an eyewash,” said Shihab, another local resident.

Kunjumuhammed, who was returning home from a hospital in Perumbavoor on August 20 morning, lost control of his scooter after it hit a pothole. He suffered severe injuries on his head and face. A row erupted when the state government said the accident was not the reason for his death as he was suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Kunjumuhammed’s son Manaf said the head injury suffered during the accident led to the death. “He had no health issues such as diabetes. I haven’t made any such comment,” said Manaf while responding to the submissions made by the state before the High Court. The police have not registered a case so far.

The deceased was into timber business. He is survived by two sons and three daughters. Local residents said the family spent around Rs 8 lakh for his treatment. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath held a sit-in protest at the KRFB office, Edappally, demanding immediate filling of potholes on the Aluva-Perumbavoor Road.“I had raised the issue several times in the assembly, but no action was taken,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala road accidents
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp