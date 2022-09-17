Aluva-Perumbavoor stretch one hell of a road where riders fall and die

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The 16-km Aluva-Perumbavoor stretch, riddled with crater-sized potholes, continues to be a death trap for motorists, with a 74-year-old man becoming the latest victim. The TNIE team which travelled from Thottumugham to Marampilly near Perumbavoor, found motorists zigzagging to avoid the potholes.

Kunjumuhammed, whose scooter hit a pothole at Pathiyattu junction, Chalackal on August 20, had been under treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. He breathed his last on Thursday, triggering widespread outrage and protest by local residents and his family members.

Local resident Aboobaker Varikathuveettil said the busy road has been in a miserable condition for the past one-and-a-half decades. “After a spell of rain, it’s very difficult to identify potholes on the road. A couple, who were travelling on a two-wheeler, fell into a pit two days ago and are still in hospital. The issue came to light only after the death of Kunjumuhammed,” said Aboobaker. Big pits are visible at Kuttamassery, MLA stop, and Chalackal.

Tired of official apathy, and to alert motorists, local residents have planted tapioca, plantain and yam in the potholes at Chalackal. “The authorities had spent lakhs of rupees for the road’s renovation, but it still remains a deathtrap for motorists. The pit Kunjumuhammed fell into was filled using concrete from a nearby construction site following the protest. It was only an eyewash,” said Shihab, another local resident.

Kunjumuhammed, who was returning home from a hospital in Perumbavoor on August 20 morning, lost control of his scooter after it hit a pothole. He suffered severe injuries on his head and face. A row erupted when the state government said the accident was not the reason for his death as he was suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Kunjumuhammed’s son Manaf said the head injury suffered during the accident led to the death. “He had no health issues such as diabetes. I haven’t made any such comment,” said Manaf while responding to the submissions made by the state before the High Court. The police have not registered a case so far.

The deceased was into timber business. He is survived by two sons and three daughters. Local residents said the family spent around Rs 8 lakh for his treatment. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath held a sit-in protest at the KRFB office, Edappally, demanding immediate filling of potholes on the Aluva-Perumbavoor Road.“I had raised the issue several times in the assembly, but no action was taken,” he said.

