Foreign tours of ministers being taken for Kerala’s progress: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said foreign tours of ministers are to emulate development models in those countries in Kerala. Vested interests are behind the controversies on foreign tours of ministers, he said.

The CM said the state had benefitted from foreign tours of ministers. The Room for River implemented in the state is an example. This Dutch model was studied during a visit to the Netherlands in 2019. A team led by the chief minister that visited the Netherlands in 2019 reviewed the Room for River project there.

Following this , the project was implemented in the low-lying area of Kuttanad. As part of the project, the width of the area where the rivers Pampa and Achankovil flow into the sea was increased from 80 m to 400 m. 75,000 cubic metres of silt was removed from the Pampa river. This helped in increasing the river water flow.

Polluted rivers were cleaned up as part of the Haritha Keralam Mission. The dried-up Varattar river was rejuvenated. The Haritha Kerala Mission could revive 412 km of river. The width of the channel at the estuary of Thottappally spillway was increased to 360 m. All these achievements could be made during the two years of implementation of Room for River. A draft DPR for Room for River was prepared with the support of Chennai IIT. The Irrigation Department is studying it.

Horticulture was another area explored during the Netherlands visit. Land for the project has been identified at Ambalavayal. An MoU was signed for setting up Indo-Dutch archives. Steps are progressing for its implementation. Talks with Germany helped in creating more job opportunities for Keralite nurses in that country.

As many as 2,753 persons got jobs through the ODEPC in the past five years. The tourism department’s participation in international trade fairs helped in attracting more travellers and creating more job opportunities in Kerala, the CM said.

