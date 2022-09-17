Home States Kerala

Pinarayi loses cool, asks Arif Mohammed Khan to speak like Governor

On the governor not giving assent to a dozen bills passed in the assembly recently, Pinarayi said there was no need for any concern.

Published: 17th September 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 09:23 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, left, with governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, left, with governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday launched a scathing attack on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, accusing him of “uttering nonsense” and advising him to speak in a manner that befits the high office he holds. 

Pinarayi, who had so far adopted a soft approach towards Khan's frequent outbursts against his government, expressed displeasure over him using the media to air differences instead of adopting constitutional methods to resolve them.

Apparently peeved at Khan for indicating that the "nepotistic" appointment of the relatives of CM's personal staff could not have happened without the latter's knowledge, Pinarayi, after reading out the governor's remarks reported in the media, shot back, “What nonsense is being uttered? Is it with the CM's nod that a relative (of his personal staff) applies for a post?” He said if there was any illegality in the posting, the people involved will face its consequences.

“Who gave the governor the right to say that a relative of the CM's personal staff should not apply for an eligible post?” asked Pinarayi, who also flayed Khan for allegedly saying that parties following ideology born out of India were using intimidatory tactics.

“By now, everyone knows who is using threatening language,” he said. 

The CM said he had maintained silence on Khan's remarks until now thinking that if the governor derived some benefit out of it, "let him get it. But it seems to have failed," he said in an obvious reference to reports that Khan was being considered by the BJP for vice-president post, which failed to materialise. 

The CM also took exception to Khan’s apparent displeasure over posters of students and teachers’ organisations being put up on university campuses.

“I do not understand what is happening to him. Does he think he can ban the functioning of organisastions?” he asked. 

On the governor not giving assent to a dozen bills passed in the assembly recently, Pinarayi said there was no need for any concern.

“We are doing everything in a legal manner and do not expect any hindrances,” he said.

