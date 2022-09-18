Home States Kerala

67 of 148 newly-laid Kerala roads damaged in six months

The anti-graft body inspected 115 roads under the local self-government department, 24 PWD roads, and nine roads under the Kerala State Transport Project. I

Published: 18th September 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing to light serious irregularities in road work, a vigilance inspection of 148 roads across the state has found that 67 of them got damaged within six months after construction or repair. The inspections carried out by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) under ‘Operation Saral Rastha -3’ on Friday also found that sufficient quantities of bitumen were not used in 19 roads. The findings assume significance as four people lost their lives in accidents in the past three months due to potholes and damaged roads in the state.

The VACB carried out the inspections after it received complaints regarding the poor quality of materials used in the construction and the unholy nexus between contractors and PWD staff, which resulted in poor road maintenance.

The anti-graft body inspected 115 roads under the local self-government department, 24 PWD roads, and nine roads under the Kerala State Transport Project. It was found that many roads were constructed violating the directives laid down by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry and the Indian Road Congress. A vigilance source said prima facie, it was found that flouting rules was one of the main reasons for the roads getting damaged within a short span of time.

Vigilance to propose action against tainted officials

According to vigilance’s initial findings, small potholes had  formed on 18 roads in Thiruvananthapuram, 10 in Kollam, six in Pathanamthitta, four each in Kottayam, Kannur, Kasaragod and Palakkad, three each in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Wayanad, two in Idukki and one in Malappuram.

The vigilance also found that tarring was not done properly on a road in Ernakulam, road roller was not used  for resurfacing a road in Kollam and one road in Kozhikode was found completely damaged within a few months of its construction.

Similarly, it was found that tar (bitumen) used for resurfacing the roads was used in lesser quantities than the prescribed quantity on 19 roads. The sleuths found that there were three such roads each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Wayanad, two each in Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode, one each in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kasaragod and Kannur districts.

The roads that were in bad condition were identified by the vigilance team and samples collected from those places. After gathering the files pertaining to the construction from the offices concerned, samples were sent to various laboratories for detailed examination. Vigilance director Manoj Abraham vowed further action based on the test results.

VIGILANCE FINDINGS
 Sufficient quantities of bitumen were not used in 19 of the 148 roads inspected
 Flouting construction rules main reason for the roads getting damaged fast

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp