Amid tiff with Kerala CM, Governor Khan meets Mohan Bhagwat, Left smells an agenda

KOCHI/T’PURAM: Amid the political turmoil triggered by the face-off between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the latter met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Thrissur on Saturday night.

Even as the half-hour-long meeting at the residence of RSS Thrissur district Karyavah TV Manikandan stirred up speculation, the RSS state leadership was quick to refute the narratives.

“There is not much to be speculated about the timing of the Sarsanghchalak’s visit to Kerala. This was planned months ago. Arif Mohammed Khan has been associated with the RSS since 1986 and he used to write in RSS publications Panchjanya and Organiser regularly. He has been close to the Sarsanghchalak and the visit is purely personal,” said a leader.

However, it is learnt that the current political situation in Kerala and the controversy involving the governor were discussed during the meeting. The governor who arrived at Manikandan’s house at Avinissery at 8.05 pm left by 8.35 pm. He refused to interact with media.

Though RSS maintained that it was a personal meeting, sources said the governor wanted to give a clear message to the CPM leadership that he was not ready to compromise on his declared stand. The situation reminds of the tumultuous relationship between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar during his term as governor of the state.

Meanwhile, the CPM leadership is keenly watching the development and the unusual meeting of the governor with the leader of the ideological arm of the BJP has left the party leadership wary.

The Left dismisses the argument that it was a courtesy call and believes that it is part of a preplanned agenda.

The CPM suspects major political dimensions behind the meeting at a time when the governor is involved in a face-off “unbecoming of his position”.

‘Meeting has no link with current devpts’

“It was outbursts that prompted the chief minister to issue a statement against him. The meeting gains political significance in the backdrop of the recent outbursts of the governor against the CM. Ideally, the governor should have avoided such a meeting,” said a top leader of the Left.

Sources at the Raj Bhavan maintained that it was a courtesy meeting which was already scheduled. It has no link with the current developments, said the source.

‘GOVERNMENT CAN’T BE GIVEN POWER TO APPOINT VCS’

KOCHI: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a tirade against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the latter shot back on Saturday saying there has been an effort to demean the office of the governor.

He said the government can’t be given the power to appoint VCs of varsities as it would amount to ‘executive interference’.

