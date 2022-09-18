Governor Khan hits back at Kerala CM, says government can’t be given power to appoint VCs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a tirade against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the latter shot back on Saturday saying there has been an effort to denigrate and demean the office of the governor.

Khan said the state government cannot be given the power to appoint vice-chancellors of universities as it would amount to ‘executive interference’.

“Underqualified and unqualified people, just because they are related to the personal staff of the CM, cannot be allowed to be appointed,” Khan said here on Saturday.

He also said that he would release in three days the letters written to him by the CM promising that there won’t be any government interference in the functioning of universities.

“Now, they are proposing that they will appoint a vice-chancellor. This would lead to the erosion of autonomy of the universities and educational institutions. As long as I am here, I will not allow this move to happen,” he said.

He also reiterated the allegation of conspiracy behind the attempt to physically attack him during the Indian History Congress at Kannur three years ago.

“What was the duty of the police? To register a case... who prevented the police from registering a case? Who held the home department? You are trying to denigrate and demean the office of the governor. You have tried every trick in the box to put pressure and frighten me,” he said.

