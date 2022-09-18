Home States Kerala

PM Modi busy taking photos of cheetahs: Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy capturing photographs of cheetahs instead of solving the problems faced by the citizens of the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday.

Published: 18th September 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy capturing photographs of cheetahs instead of solving the problems faced by the citizens of the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday.
He was speaking at a public meeting held as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Haripad in Alappuzha.

“It is when the people of the country are suffering due to unemployment and price hikes, that the prime minister has brought eight cheetahs from Africa. Without addressing the real issues, he is busy releasing the animals into the wild and taking photographs of them,” Rahul said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Cheetahs Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp