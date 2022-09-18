PM Modi busy taking photos of cheetahs: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy capturing photographs of cheetahs instead of solving the problems faced by the citizens of the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday.
He was speaking at a public meeting held as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Haripad in Alappuzha.
“It is when the people of the country are suffering due to unemployment and price hikes, that the prime minister has brought eight cheetahs from Africa. Without addressing the real issues, he is busy releasing the animals into the wild and taking photographs of them,” Rahul said.