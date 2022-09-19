Diesel costlier, Kerala water transport department to switch to solar ferries

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the maintenance of passenger boats with diesel engines turning costlier, the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is planning to operate solar-powered boats on various routes across the state.

The SWTD has already given the order for four new boats which are under construction at the Century Yard in Panavally. Unlike the diesel-operated heavy vessels with 75 seats, the solar boats will be smaller in size with only 30 seats.

The SWTD plans to operate through all the water routes across the state which are in loss. “We have identified eight routes where operational costs are higher but services cannot be stopped. In such routes, the solar-powered boats will be used,” said SWTD director Shaji V Nair.

The first four boats will be operated in the Kumarakom-Muhamma and Muhamma-Kannankara-Maniyaparamb routes, which have been at a loss for a while. The diesel expense in these routes comes around Rs 10,000 per day for the traditional metal boats, while the cost of fuel will come down to Rs.500 per day for solar boats. Shifting to solar boats will also help in cutting down the workforce from five to three.

However, the department will have to wait for at least a year to complete the work of the new vessel as some parts have to be imported from abroad. It is learned that the government has given approval in principle for the next four boats as well.

The department, meanwhile, is slated to launch its solar cruise boat in November. The AC double-decker boat, which will have 100 push-back seats on the lower deck and a party area on the upper deck, will be used for package trips connecting various backwater destinations across Alappuzha and Kottayam.

