Home States Kerala

Diesel costlier, Kerala water transport department to switch to solar ferries

The SWTD has already given the order for four new boats which are under construction at the Century Yard in Panavally.

Published: 19th September 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  With the maintenance of passenger boats with diesel engines turning costlier, the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is planning to operate solar-powered boats on various routes across the state. 

The SWTD has already given the order for four new boats which are under construction at the Century Yard in Panavally. Unlike the diesel-operated heavy vessels with 75 seats, the solar boats will be smaller in size with only 30 seats.

The SWTD plans to operate through all the water routes across the state which are in loss. “We have identified eight routes where operational costs are higher but services cannot be stopped. In such routes, the solar-powered boats will be used,” said SWTD director Shaji V Nair.

The first four boats will be operated in the Kumarakom-Muhamma and Muhamma-Kannankara-Maniyaparamb routes, which have been at a loss for a while.  The diesel expense in these routes comes around Rs 10,000 per day for the traditional metal boats, while the cost of fuel will come down to Rs.500 per day for solar boats. Shifting to solar boats will also help in cutting down the workforce from five to three. 

However, the department will have to wait for at least a year to complete the work of the new vessel as some parts have to be imported from abroad. It is learned that the government has given approval in principle for the next four boats as well. 

The department, meanwhile, is slated to launch its solar cruise boat in November. The AC double-decker boat, which will have 100 push-back seats on the lower deck and a party area on the upper deck, will be used for package trips connecting various backwater destinations across Alappuzha and Kottayam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SWTD diesel engines solar-powered boats
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp