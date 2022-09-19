Home States Kerala

Fraudsters claiming to be Snapdeal 'reps' rip off Rs 1.3 crore from woman

Sobha was receiving calls from numbers -- 7501479536, 7548053372 and 9163138779 -- which are now unavailable.

Published: 19th September 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: A Tripunithura native has become the latest victim of cyber fraudsters as she lost around Rs 1.13 crore for claiming bogus prize money from an e-commerce platform. The Ernakulam cyber police have registered a case following a complaint from Sobha Menon. 

The police said the incident happened between March 26 and September 9 this year. The victim received phone calls and messages from three different numbers and the fraudsters claimed to be representatives of the e-commerce platform Snapdeal. 

“In March, the victim received the first phone call. The caller claimed to be a representative of Snapdeal and informed the victim that she had won the Snapdeal lucky draw of Rs 1.33 crore. She was told that there will be a service charge to be paid to claim the money. The caller was so convincing that the victim fell into the trap,” a police officer said. 

Sobha was receiving calls from numbers -- 7501479536, 7548053372 and 9163138779 -- which are now unavailable. The accused told the victim that the service charge will be returned along with the prize money. Thus, she paid around Rs 1.13 crore on various occasions to the bank accounts of the accused. When she realised that she had been played, the victim complained with the police,” said the officer. 

“Similar cases of people swindling money in the name of lucky draw have been reported from various parts of the country. Though several awareness programmes are being conducted regularly on cyber crimes, people still fall prey to such fake campaigns,” the officer said. 

Fraudsters create fake account of Kochi mayor, demand money 
The cyber police have registered two separate cases related to fake Facebook pages of Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar and Director of Prosecution Girish Panju. After creating fake profiles using the display picture of their original Facebook accounts, the fraudsters sent messages to their social media friends and demanded money. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bogus prize money E-commerce Snapdeal
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp