Home States Kerala

Kerala CM flays Governor Arif Mohammed, dubs him anti-Communist propagandist 

Vijayan said the post of the Governor is a Constitutional responsibility not a position from which one expresses personal opinions.

Published: 19th September 2022 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By PTI

KANNUR: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday hit out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over his allegations against the state government on a number of issues, calling him an anti-Communist propagandist and urged him not to stoop to the level of Opposition politicians who target the Left dispensation in the southern state.

Hours after Khan launched an attack on the LDF government at a press conference at the Raj Bhavan, Vijayan, also a veteran CPI(M) leader, accused the former of showing submissiveness towards RSS and told him to understand the history of the Communist movement in Kerala.

"Khan, the anti-Communist propagandist of the day, should understand that the Communists were subjected to suppression before it came to power in the State through ballot in 1957," Vijayan said at a party programme.

Vijayan said the post of the Governor is a Constitutional responsibility not a position from which one expresses personal opinions.

The Governor, speaking to the media earlier in the day, alleged that the Communist ideology of the ruling Left front was brought here from outside the country and that it permits use of force to silence dissent.

Hitting back, Vijayan alleged that the RSS ideology was based on fascism prevailing in Italy and the views of Adolf Hitler against communism, Christianity and Islam.

He further alleged that the RSS went there to study about these ideologies and brought them here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Arif Mohammed Khan Governor
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp