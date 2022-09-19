Kerala CM told cops not to register heckling case, says governor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after he met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stepped up his attack on Kerala government and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday. He accused the CM of directing the police not to lodge a case when he was heckled at Kannur University in 2019.

Khan told reporters in Aluva that he will make public on Monday the CM’s letters to him, in which Pinarayi had assured that there will not be any interference in the university’s functioning.

“Tomorrow (Monday), I will produce all the letters that the CM wrote (to me). I’m not going to talk about the other things where he sought favours from me,” Khan said.

Are my staff supposed to approach police: Guv

“I will talk only about what he wrote, his assurance that there won’t be any interference in the university’s functioning. Now, they are trying to take control of the university,” said the governor. It is learnt Pinarayi, in the letters, had urged Khan to continue as chancellor and suggested that he should appreciate the government’s role in the system.

Khan alleged that the police did not register a case when he was heckled at Kannur University as the CM, who is also in charge of the home department, had given instructions not to report the incident. The governor said he would produce the video of heckling too.

“The police were instructed not to take cognisance of the incident even though it is a cognisable offence,” Khan said. He said as per the IPC, if anyone tries to “intimidate” or “overcome” the President or a governor from discharging their duties, it is a cognisable offence punishable by imprisonment of up to seven years and fine.

Khan also expressed surprise over CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s query why his (governor’s) staff had not approached the police. “Are my staff supposed to do it?” he asked. He said whatever happened in Kannur University was part of a conspiracy, where the VC was used to ensure the governor can be attacked. Meanwhile, Khan, without naming CPM, said certain ideologies believe in the use of force. “You believe in the use of force. You wanted to silence my voice. You wanted to frighten me. There is no way,” he said.

Guv to hold presser today

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will hold a press conference at Raj Bhavan at 11.45 am on Monday. Sources said he will share ‘video clippings’ and ‘documents’ pertaining to the Indian History Congress held in Kannur University in 2019 and papers related to university appointments.

