Kerala: Yatra makes strides, UDF says Rahul Gandhi struck chord with minorities

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 8 days in the state, Congress leaders claim that the padayatra has evoked an unprecedented mass support, especially from the minority communities.

If lack of minority support was cited as one of the key reasons for the poll debacle in the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections, the latest trend has boosted the confidence of the front and given it high hopes, leaders claim.

The allegations of corruption against the then UDF government, including CM, and minority support to the Left front had worked in favour of the LDF in the 2016 assembly elections. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad, coupled with certain other factors including Sabarimala issue helped the UDF romp home with 19 of the 20 seats. In 2021, consolidation of minority votes and effective handling of Covid worked in favour of the LDF.

With hardly 15 months left for the Lok Sabha elections, the UDF leadership hopes that Rahul Gandhi will defend the Wayanad seat. Since its beginning, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has passed through Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts and is in Alappuzha now.

Senior Congress MP K Muraleedharan, who has been accompanying Rahul Gandhi since the beginning of the padayatra, told TNIE that the Nehru scion is getting confident day by day following the large turnout of people.

“When the padayatra reached Kollam district, women in hijab were waiting in large numbers on both sides of the roads to see Rahul Gandhi. The presence of Muslim clerics at the forefront says it all. Bharat Jodo Yatra is going to be a game changer for the UDF and also for the Congress at the national level,” said Muraleedharan.

Now, the Congress camp is looking forward to the yatra reaching Ernakulam and Malappuram which are strong UDF bastions. Another regular padayatri UDF convener M M Hassan exuded confidence that once the yatra reaches Ernakulam, the crowd support would go up further.

“Around 25% of the people are coming out due to Rahul Gandhi’s aura. The remaining 75% are joining the padayatra to express their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi’s views and ideologies. The large turnout of women and minority voter’s presence across the padayatra have given impetus to us for a total sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said Hassan.

