Home States Kerala

Selection of separate CEOs for Infopark and Technopark likely to be delayed in Kerala

The government invited applications for the posts six years after the two parks had separate CEOs.

Published: 19th September 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

IT parks

For representation purposes

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government appointing Kerala State IT Mission director Snehil Kumar Singh as chief executive officer in charge of Kerala IT Parks, an earlier decision by the government to have dedicated CEOs for Technaopark and Infopark on a permanent basis will be delayed further. Singh was given additional charge after John M Thomas was relieved of the charge on Friday.

The government decided to appoint separate CEOs to ensure decentralised development at  the IT parks. 
Earlier, there were apprehensions by the top management of IT parks that a single CEO for all the IT parks in the state will undermine development and  investments. 

The government invited applications for the posts six years after the two parks had separate CEOs. A government order on the qualification and criteria for appointment to the posts was issued on June 25. The deadline to apply was July 31.

A source close to the IT department said that the selection process for the new CEO will take at least two to three  months.  “Now, it has been decided to give additional charge of the interim CEO to Snehil Kumar. The interview part is over. The next step is to shortlist the candidates. Later, we need to discuss the scope of work and job responsibilities. The candidates should  be good at management as well as in technology skills. The selection will be finalised in a cabinet meeting to be held in two to three months, “ a source said.

New CMO post 
The IT department has also decided to create a new post of ‘chief marketing officer’ CMO) who will oversee the IT investments coming to the state and will have the responsibility of attracting major IT companies to Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark. 

A source said that the appointment of the CMO will take place before the appointment of CEOs and the incumbent  is expected to assume charge in a month.  However, the Cyberpark at Kozhikode will not have a CEO for the time being since the government decided to entrust the Cyberpark general manager with the continued charge of  overseeing the IT park’s functioning. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Snehil Kumar Singh Kerala IT Parks Technaopark
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp