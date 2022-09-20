Nefertiti out on water after repair work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nefertiti, Kerala Shipping Inland Navigation Corporation’s (KSINC) mini cruise ship, is having a smooth sailing when it comes to budget tourism. The ship has completed 32 trips and earned around `1 crore since its launch in 2018. The ship which had entered the dry docks for repair work is out cruising the Arabian Sea. KSINC MD R Girija said Nefertiti offers a golden opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the Arabian Sea at a minimal cost.

She said Nefertiti is part of the budget tourism project that KSINC launched in collaboration with KSRTC. Tickets for Nefertiti cruise can be booked at www.nefertiticruise.com. 9744601234/9846211144 can be contacted for booking and queries.

