Campaign on to malign Kerala’s image: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KANNUR: For the past three years, Kerala has been ranked first in the list of startup-friendly states in the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the Thozhil Sabha at Pinarayi Convention Centre on Tuesday.

“Though it’s a fact, propaganda is being unleashed to spread the wrong notion that the state is unfit for new investments. Those behind the campaign are bringing disrepute to the state. An attempt is being made to denigrate the state by highlighting isolated incidents,” he said.

“The government’s policy is to encourage industries,” the chief minister added. “Thozhil Sabha is part of the government’s continuous effort to ensure job security in the state. It will play a great role in the production-driven and development-oriented progress of Kerala,” said Pinarayi.

KANNUR: For the past three years, Kerala has been ranked first in the list of startup-friendly states in the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the Thozhil Sabha at Pinarayi Convention Centre on Tuesday. “Though it’s a fact, propaganda is being unleashed to spread the wrong notion that the state is unfit for new investments. Those behind the campaign are bringing disrepute to the state. An attempt is being made to denigrate the state by highlighting isolated incidents,” he said. “The government’s policy is to encourage industries,” the chief minister added. “Thozhil Sabha is part of the government’s continuous effort to ensure job security in the state. It will play a great role in the production-driven and development-oriented progress of Kerala,” said Pinarayi.