Depressed over cousin’s death, bank notice, 19-year-old in Kerala ends life at home

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 19-Year-old girl from Sooranad in Kollam district was found dead at her home around 4.30pm on Tuesday. The deceased, Abhirami, was reportedly depressed following the death of her cousin and a revenue recovery notice served on her father by the Kerala Bank.

A police official said the girl, a second-year student at Sree Ayyappa College, Chengannur, had found it hard to cope with the loss of her cousin Arun, who died of heart attack a few days ago. He was her well wisher and mentor. To add to her woes, Kerala Bank’s officials handed over the recovery notice on Monday.

Abhirami’s father had availed Rs 10 lakh as loan from the Kerala Bank’s Patharam branch four years ago. He had been working with a company in West Asia for two decades, but lost his job following the pandemic. Subsequently, he was forced to default on repayment of the housing loan.

“Despite his financial constraints, he started paying the installments again, but defaulted again for a few months,” said Sheeja, the member of ward no 5 of Sooranad panchayat.

“Her cousin used to guide her in her studies. Moreover, he used to motivate her in every important step of hers. His sudden death left her shocked. In addition, the bank notice may have shattered her. She would have found it hard to handle the pressure,” said Sooranad SHO Joseph Leone.

“The bank officials arrived on Monday to hand over the notice. None of the family members was present at that time. The neighbours tried to convince the bank officers by saying that the interest would be paid soon. Abhirami was a bright student and such an unkind act by the bank officials was too much for her,’’ said the ward member. The police official, however, said the bank officials were only performing their duty. “However, we are looking at every possible angle,’’ said Sooranad SHO.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

