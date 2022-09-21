Home States Kerala

‘Guv proverbial gold that rusts’: Left front approaches President

In his letter, the Rajya Sabha member also underscored the need to retain the dignity of the governor’s office.

Published: 21st September 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day After Governor Arif Mohammed Khan directed a tirade against the state government, the ruling Left front approached the President seeking her urgent intervention. In a letter to Droupadi Murmu, senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam said Khan has been adopting a confrontational approach towards the LDF government in Kerala.

In his letter, the Rajya Sabha member also underscored the need to retain the dignity of the governor’s office. Khan has been acting like a state-level politician and has crossed all constitutional limits, the letter said.“His practice of open collision with the state government is clearly anti-constitutional. As a governor, he is sworn to preserve, protect and defend the constitution and law. But he has become the proverbial gold that rusts,” said Viswam referring to the extraordinary press conference held on Monday, wherein Khan had raised a series of allegations against the state government and the chief minister. The governor even said he was not inclined to assent the bills that were passed by the state assembly, the letter said.

Khan’s open confrontation with the state government amounts to being anti-constitutional as the governor’s office too is bound to abide by it, the letter said. In a federal system, the governor is a hyphen between the state and the Centre. Viswam also quoted Justice V R Krishna Iyer’s famous verdict that the governor must be strictly neutral in state politics and not use his office for politicking from within.

Viswam urged the President to take cognisance of the gravity of the situation and issue urgent directives to the governor to maintain the sanctity and decorum of his office and to abstain from interfering in the functioning of the state government.

CPM, CM HIT OUT AT GUV AFTER HE OPPOSED ‘ILLEGAL’ POSTINGS: SOBHA SURENDRAN
T’Puram: The CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had no complaints against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan until he began questioning the illegal appointment of the wife of a person close to the chief minister, BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran has said. She said Pinarayi wants the governor to act like the CPM state secretary and blindly give assent to ‘illegal’ actions of the government. She added that the governor had made a huge sacrifice by not going behind bigger responsibilities. But he is now upset due to the CPM’s pressure tactics, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Droupadi Murmu Kerala
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp