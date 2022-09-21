Left intensifies attack on Guv Khan over RSS links

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KANNUR: On the second consecutive day, the Left targeted Arif Mohammed Khan over his RSS links, thereby intensifying its attack on the governor. The Left leaders also alleged protocol violation in Khan calling on the RSS chief at his place of stay during his recent visit to Kerala.

The governor has been behaving like an RSS activist instead of the governor of the state, CPM state secretary M V Govindan told reporters in Kannur on Tuesday. Govindan said there would not be any constitutional crisis even if the governor does not sign the bills.

“In that case, the government would move both legally and constitutionally to pass the bill. The governor is bent on creating a crisis,” he said. “Khan has no clue about the Marxist ideology. We don’t need anyone’s nod to approach the President against the governor,” Govindan said. LSGD Minister M B Rajesh, meanwhile, alleged that the RSS has been turning the constitutional head against the state government.

Speaking to reporters in Kannur, he said the governor is clearly prejudiced in his actions. “It is now clear for whom the governor is acting. With his visit to the RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat, the people of Kerala have come to know the origin of the remote that controls the governor,” he said.

CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran accused the governor of political slavery. Meanwhile both the CPM and CPI mouthpieces too have lashed out strongly against the governor. An article in CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani alleged that the governor was an accused in the Jain hawala case.

He was one of the political leaders who had reportedly received money in the case, it said. An article in the CPI mouthpiece Janayugam alleged that the governor has been using the Raj Bhavan to indulge in blackmail politics.

