Varsity bill unsigned, Guv Khan goes ahead with Kerala University VC selection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan went ahead with the process to select a new vice-chancellor for Kerala University on Tuesday, a day after his assertion that he will not sign the recently-passed university amendment bill that aims to limit his powers in the selection of VCs.

The governor asked Kerala university to hasten the nomination of its senate representative to the VC search-cum-selection committee that he had formed earlier. The term of the incumbent vice-chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai ends on October 24. As per university rules, the three-member committee should have one nominee each of the chancellor, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the senate of the varsity concerned. In a break from convention, Khan had constituted the search-cum-selection committee on August 5 with his nominee and that of the UGC with the rider that the senate representative can be included in due course. The move aimed at ensuring that a search panel is constituted well ahead of the expiry of the incumbent VC’s term.

Though the Kerala University senate had nominated Kerala State Planning Board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran to the search committee, the decision was not conveyed to the Raj Bhavan. This was reportedly to ensure that the committee does not begin the selection process before the University Laws (Amendment) Bill becomes law.

Recently passed by the assembly along with the Lok Ayukta amendment bill – another legislation that Khan has vowed to stall – the university amendment bill proposes expanding the three-member search committee to a five-member panel, adding one nominee each of the government and the state higher education council. This would ensure the government more leverage in VC selection. As per the new bill, the panel of VC hopefuls decided upon by a majority of members would be submitted to the chancellor in the absence of a unanimous choice.

MINS, SECY SHOULD COME FOR ASSENT

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has placed a condition before the government for signing the bills – other than the two controversial ones – that were recently passed by the assembly. Khan is understood to have informed Chief Secretary V P Joy that either the minister concerned or the secretary of the department should meet him in person for obtaining his assent.

Nepotism alleged in varsity appointment

T’Puram: Close on the heels of the nepotism allegation in the selection of Associate Professor at Kannur University, a similar complaint has emerged in connection with the appointment at Calicut University. The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), a whistleblower’s collective, has approached the governor with a petition that Calicut University officials manipulated the office data to irregularly create a post of Associate Professor in the Statistics Department. The SUCC alleged that this was done for the benefit of the spouse of a member of the syndicate.

