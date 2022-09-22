Governor Khan agrees to intervene in Vizhinjam port agitation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan met the representatives of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese which is leading the protest against the port project in Vizhinjam, at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. He agreed to intervene in the issue and bring it to the notice of the Central government during his visit to Delhi, said Vicar General of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese, Eugine H Pereira.

According to him, the governor also agreed to visit people living in camps at Valiyathura on his return from Delhi. Meanwhile another confrontation between government and Church leaders emerged over the orders of sub-divisional magistrate of Thiruvananthapuram to demolish the protest shed erected in front of the gate of Vizhinjam International Seaport Construction site at Mulloor.

