Guv Khan signs five Bills, not Varsity, Lok Ayukta

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signed five bills passed by the Kerala assembly into law on Wednesday, amid rising tensions between him and the government. The University Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill did not make the cut.

Raj Bhavan sources said the governor signed the Kerala Maritime Board (Amendment) Bill, Local Self Government Public Service (Amendment) Bill, PSC Commission (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Jewellery Workers Welfare Fund Board Bill and Kerala Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill considering ‘people’s welfare’,

Besides the two controversial bills, which Khan has vowed he won’t sign, four more are now pending his approval. Most of the total 11 bills were passed during a special assembly session last month to replace the corresponding ordinances that had lapsed.

Khan gave his nod to the five bills after secretaries of the departments concerned met him at the Raj Bhavan and apprised him of the purpose of each bill. He had recently told the chief secretary that either the minister or the secretary of the department concerned should meet him for getting the bills cleared.

GUV DECLINES INVITE FOR GOVT’S ANTI-DRUG ABUSE CAMPAIGN

T’Puram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday declined the state government’s request to attend an anti-drug abuse programme. Excise and Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh and Chief Secretary V P Joy visited the governor to invite him for the valedictory of the month-long awareness programme ending on November 1.

The governor reportedly conveyed his displeasure over not inviting him to the Onam pageantry marking the conclusion of the Onam celebrations last week. He said it was a conscious effort by the government to avoid him at the celebration.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signed five bills passed by the Kerala assembly into law on Wednesday, amid rising tensions between him and the government. The University Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill did not make the cut. Raj Bhavan sources said the governor signed the Kerala Maritime Board (Amendment) Bill, Local Self Government Public Service (Amendment) Bill, PSC Commission (Amendment) Bill, Kerala Jewellery Workers Welfare Fund Board Bill and Kerala Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill considering ‘people’s welfare’, Besides the two controversial bills, which Khan has vowed he won’t sign, four more are now pending his approval. Most of the total 11 bills were passed during a special assembly session last month to replace the corresponding ordinances that had lapsed. Khan gave his nod to the five bills after secretaries of the departments concerned met him at the Raj Bhavan and apprised him of the purpose of each bill. He had recently told the chief secretary that either the minister or the secretary of the department concerned should meet him for getting the bills cleared. GUV DECLINES INVITE FOR GOVT’S ANTI-DRUG ABUSE CAMPAIGN T’Puram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday declined the state government’s request to attend an anti-drug abuse programme. Excise and Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh and Chief Secretary V P Joy visited the governor to invite him for the valedictory of the month-long awareness programme ending on November 1. The governor reportedly conveyed his displeasure over not inviting him to the Onam pageantry marking the conclusion of the Onam celebrations last week. He said it was a conscious effort by the government to avoid him at the celebration.