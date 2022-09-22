Home States Kerala

Guv Khan trying to aid RSS reign Kerala varsities: Pinarayi

All his actions and outbursts against the state government stem out of his subservience to the RSS, Pinarayi alleged.

Published: 22nd September 2022

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Zeroing in on the governor’s self-proclaimed close ties with the RSS, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday alleged that Arif Mohammed Khan has stooped so low to become “a tool” in the hands of the Sangh Parivar fountainhead.

The governor wants to facilitate RSS’ “backseat driving” in universities funded by the state government, Pinarayi alleged, citing Khan’s bid to hasten the process to select a new vice-chancellor for Kerala University.

“Should we let universities become political laboratories of the RSS? Or should we bravely fight those attempts? A secular society will only select the latter path,” he said. The RSS, which wants to control the country’s higher education sector, is using governors to get its associates appointed VCs. He cited appointments in Central University of Kerala in Kasaragod as “the best example of such attempts”. “This why governors frequently create trouble for state governments,” he said.

Khan can’t hold bills indefinitely: CM

The governor can have disagreements with the government, but it should be communicated through proper channels. Pinarayi questioned whether the governor’s announcement through the media that he will not sign certain bills amounts to respect to the constitution or its negation.

“He cannot refuse to honour the decisions of the cabinet and hold the bills indefinitely. As a governor, he is sworn to preserve, protect and defend the constitution. The constitution stipulates that the governor should act with the help and advice of the cabinet but here, he is on an open collision with the government which is anti-constitutional,” the CM said.

He sought to downplay reports that the governor has turned down an invitation from the government to attend the valedictory of the awareness programme against drug abuse on November 1. Asked about Khan reportedly expressing displeasure over not being invited for the valedictory of the Onam week celebrations, Pinarayi said it was just a pageantry and did not require the governor’s presence.

Referring to the protests at the Indian History Congress event in 2019, Pinarayi said the whole issue was precipitated by Khan, who in his inaugural address made historically false statements to support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

