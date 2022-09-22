Safari at Poovar beach? You’re getting under camels’ skin

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Being on top of a camel that walks with laid-back steps but in a certain rhythm at Poovar — a popular backwater-beach tourist destination in Thiruvananthapuram — is indeed a joyride, but how many of you are aware that the ‘ship of the desert’ are reeling under pain in alien conditions?

In a major violation of Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act, three camels being used for safaris from dawn to dusk are struggling to cope with the humid and saline climate, which is having a detrimental effect on their health.

Animal rights activists say the camels are trafficked illegally despite ban from the Rajasthan government and the High Court, which restricts their transportation from natural habitat. The camels at Poovar have developed severe skin issues, but the handlers have covered their sore skin using heavy rugs. Such an ill-treatment is meted out to them despite the strict laws. Animal welfare organisations too are helpless as they don’t have shelters to keep camels.

People for Animals member Sreedevi S Kartha said the owner of the camels has refused to share their transportation documents.“A sick camel is kept at Punchakkari. Many others too are under their custody. As far as we know, two camels were brought from Rajasthan for a film shoot and they were not sent back. The climate in our state doesn’t suit them and they need immediate medical care,” said Sreedevi, who added the PFA has initiated steps to ensure that.

“The veterinary doctors in our state may not be able to treat the camels either. We’re trying to get them medical help. We will take legal action against people using camels for rides. We are in contact with animal welfare organisations in Rajasthan and other states, which can rescue and shelter them,” she added.

State animal welfare board member and PFA trustee Maria Jacob said: “The state government should take steps to end the transport of these animals into Kerala. Every camel that is being held captive in Kerala should be rescued and sent back to Rajasthan and their natural habitats in other states.”

Animal Welfare Board of India former member and activist M N Jayachandran said the board would never give permission to use camels for display, entertainment or for safaris under the Performance Animals Registration Act. “Camel is an endangered species and life is miserable for it outside its natural habitat. Using it for rides is illegal. So is bringing them to Kerala,” said Jayachandran.

ANIMAL CARE

