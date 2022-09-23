Action against PFI to prevent blood bath in society: NIA report

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency probing the terror activities of the Popular Front of India revealed before the Ernakulam NIA special court on Thursday that the ‘hit list’ — targeting prominent leaders of a particular community — clearly shows that the PFI has gone far ahead in creating atrocities among the community.

“The seized documents contain highly incriminating materials related to the targeting of prominent leaders of a particular community. The ‘hit list seized clearly shows that the PFI, which is working through its leaders, members and associates, has gone far ahead in creating atrocities among the community. More investigation is required in this aspect not only to obtain more evidence, but also to prevent ‘blood bath’ in society,” the remand report, a copy of which is in possession of TNIE.

It reveals that the PFI, its office-bearers, members and affiliates in Kerala have conspired to indulge in unlawful activities by creating enmity between members of different religions and groups, prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, with the intention to disrupt the public tranquility. They also aimed to cause disaffection against India, propagating an alternative justice delivery system justifying the use of criminal force causing alarm and fear among the general public.

The organisation also encourages vulnerable youths to join terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaida, and also “conspired to establish Islamic rule in India by committing a terrorist act as a part of violent jihad. PFI also spreads disaffection against India by wrongful interpretation of government policies to a particular section of people to create hatred against the state and its machinery.”

The NIA submitted that during the investigation, it seized some important documents and digital devices/articles which are evidence for the purpose of investigation. This will lead to unravelling the larger conspiracy behind the crime and also identifying and securing other suspects involved in the case.

It has also been disclosed that the accused persons were actively involved in organised crimes and unlawful activities repeatedly to “terrorise other religious sections of society besides creating fear in the minds of the general public based on the larger conspiracy”, the NIA said.

“The accused have used various social media platforms for their secret communication for committing the offence. The digital devices seized during the searches are required to be analysed,” said the NIA. The report further stated “the case involves key players of society and they are highly influential even to the effect of stalling the community and its progress by a mere call. The common man stands threatened by the stand taken by the accused and their henchman. Two of the accused in the FIR — Abdul Sathar and C A Rauf — who were not arrested, have called for a statewide hartal on Friday and it clearly shows the influence wielded by the accused.

