Crores in bag, now Onam bumper lottery winners to learn money management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Onam jackpot winner Anoop B will be among the first batch of ‘students’ as the state lotteries department is set to begin financial training including informed decision making for big-prize winners. The training programme was announced by Finance Minister K N Balagopal in the last budget.

“The announcement will become a reality soon. The first batch will comprise recent winners. The lotteries department will invite experts to lead sessions on safe investment options and general financial awareness. They will be equipped with informed decision making,” Balagopal told TNIE.

Following the budget announcement, the lotteries department had taken steps to devise a training module. It has picked the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) to prepare a project report. A government order in this regard is expected soon.

It is learnt the GIFT will be asked to review the financial position of previous winners. For this, a stratified sample survey will be done among first- and second-prize winners of bumper and daily lotteries during the past 10-12 years. Anoop welcomed Balagopal’s announcement.

“I come from a poor background. People like me are to handle huge sums on a fine morning. Even now, I’m unsure of the amount I would get after various tax deductions. The numerous advices and investment offers I get these days are beyond my comprehension. I hope the programme will help me make wise decisions,” he said.

Despite the happiness over the big win, Anoop says his family is passing through an emotional trauma. Strangers, in big number, are thronging his home seeking donations. The couple moved to a friend’s residence to escape from alms seekers. On Thursday, they spoke to TNIE from their car. “We are on an aimless drive until night. We spent some time on the Shankhumukham beach. Before we could relax, a crowd gathered around us to take selfies and note down phone numbers. Same situation awaited us at a wayside teashop,” he said.

“Of course, I’ll spend money for charity. But how can I make promises before I get the money. I need time to chart a plan,” he said.

