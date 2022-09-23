One demand addressed, doctors postpone protest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The doctors under the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) decided to postpone their protest after the government addressed one of their major demands. The government has issued an order to rectify the anomalies in the entry-level pay scale. The health department has also agreed to hold talks with the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) to address other issues such as denial of personal pay in promotion posts and allowances. In the wake of the developments, the KGMOA decided to postpone all protest programmes, said a statement.The doctors affiliated with the KGMOA held a token protest on September 13 against the delay in addressing their demands. The KGMOA had also announced a mass leave on October 11 to put pressure on the government. The doctors have been protesting against pay cuts and curtailment of personal pay along with other demands since October, last year. They were upset over the pay anomalies that affected their basic pay since the implementation of 11th pay commission in January 2021. The government intervened to stop their protest in January and May, with the promise of dispute resolution. The finance department had assured that it would examine issues of ensuring proportionate promotions, increasing rural/difficult rural allowances, addressing the pay anomalies of entry cadre etc.