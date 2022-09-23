Panel for 8am-1pm school timing, 5-year masters degree for teachers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rescheduling school time to 8 am - 1 pm and introduction of a five-year integrated masters’ course for those intending to take up the teaching profession are the major recommendations of a committee, headed by academic M A Khader, that was tasked with suggesting comprehensive reforms in the school education sector.

The second and final part of the committee’s report, dealing exclusively with academic reforms, was submitted to the government in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The first edition, dealing with structural reforms in the school education sector was submitted in 2019 and major recommendations of the report have been implemented.

The committee recommended rescheduling of school time as it found forenoon the ideal time for learning. The afternoon session could be spent on sports, games and other co-curricular activities. However, the rescheduling should be done after evolving consensus with stakeholders.

The Khader committee was of the view that existing teachers’ training programmes at various levels cannot ensure quality in the teaching profession and recommended a five-year programme instead. The integrated masters’ programme will integrate content, pedagogy and value dimension. Within the course, there will be specialisations for pre-school, primary and secondary education.

The panel stressed on the need to ensure ‘equity’ and ‘quality’ in school education. In order to ensure ‘inclusive education,’ specially-abled students should also have the feeling that the school is theirs. Care should also be taken to ensure quality education for children from marginalised sections of society.

The committee has recommended that school education should be carried out in the mother tongue, realising the importance of the medium of communication in a student’s immediate surroundings. Efforts should also be made to improve the standards of English education in schools along with languages such as Hindi, Arabic, Urdu and Sanskrit.

The Khader committee has also laid stress on vocational training and recommended that students should be familiarised with various workplaces to instill a vocational culture in them. It also recommended mentoring culture in schools to instill confidence in students and to address their learning and behavioural issues. The panel also recommended effective use of school parliaments to nurture leadership skills. Advocating a transformation from ‘evaluation’ to ‘assessment’, the panel has stressed that removing exam fear from children was crucial in ensuring any sort of educational transformation.

For teachers, the panel has recommended that abilities should also be taken into account while appointing candidates in higher teaching posts. In view of the proliferation of teachers’ associations, the panel has recommended that each associativity should represent at least a fixed percentage of teachers. Referendum should be held among teachers to ensure this, the Khader committee said.

