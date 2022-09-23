Plea in Kerala HC against Bharat Jodo Yatra blocking traffic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday directed the petitioner, who approached the court against the Bharat Jodo Yatra, to produce details of whether the organisers of the yatra had sought police permission. If they had sought permission, the decision in this regard should also be produced by the petitioner.

The High Court issued the order on a petition filed by K Vijayan, of Kollam, s eeking a directive to the state police chief to regulate the Bharat Jodo Yatra by permitting the participants only to occupy half the portion of the road and leave the other portion for the free movement of vehicles and the public.

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday directed the petitioner, who approached the court against the Bharat Jodo Yatra, to produce details of whether the organisers of the yatra had sought police permission. If they had sought permission, the decision in this regard should also be produced by the petitioner. The High Court issued the order on a petition filed by K Vijayan, of Kollam, s eeking a directive to the state police chief to regulate the Bharat Jodo Yatra by permitting the participants only to occupy half the portion of the road and leave the other portion for the free movement of vehicles and the public.