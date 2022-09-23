Home States Kerala

Rahul’s aim is to wrest Kerala from Left: Pinarayi

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is not against the BJP or RSS, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Rahul’s aim is to wrest Kerala from the Left, he said.

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is not against the BJP or RSS, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Rahul’s aim is to wrest Kerala from the Left, he said.

“The banner depicting Savarkar displayed near Aluva in connection with the yatra is a reflection of the Congress-BJP alliance in the state,” he said after inaugurating a meeting of Kerala Legislature Secretariat Staff Association here on Thursday. The banner has come as a surprise to people with secular mindset. 

