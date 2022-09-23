Rahul’s aim is to wrest Kerala from Left: Pinarayi
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is not against the BJP or RSS, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Rahul’s aim is to wrest Kerala from the Left, he said.
“The banner depicting Savarkar displayed near Aluva in connection with the yatra is a reflection of the Congress-BJP alliance in the state,” he said after inaugurating a meeting of Kerala Legislature Secretariat Staff Association here on Thursday. The banner has come as a surprise to people with secular mindset.