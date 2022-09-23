Home States Kerala

Venu Rajamony’s tenure extended

A cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to extend the service period of Venu Rajamony, who is working as an officer on special duty in Delhi, by one more year.

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

India’s Ambassador to The Netherlands Venu Rajamony

Venu Rajamony (Photo| Twitter/ @IndinNederlands)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to extend the service period of Venu Rajamony, who is working as an officer on special duty in Delhi, by one more year. His term ended on September 17. The cabinet also decided to reduce the cost of registration and stamp duty on cancellation deeds on lease deeds and sub-lease deeds in IT Parks.

The cabinet approved various projects as part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. The project included the construction of groynes at the estuary in Thottappally in Alappuzha, ecological rejuvenation of forests, a drinking water project in Kottarakkara and enhancing the project cost of septage treatment plant at Cherthala municipality to 7.8 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venu Rajamony
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp