Venu Rajamony’s tenure extended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to extend the service period of Venu Rajamony, who is working as an officer on special duty in Delhi, by one more year. His term ended on September 17. The cabinet also decided to reduce the cost of registration and stamp duty on cancellation deeds on lease deeds and sub-lease deeds in IT Parks. The cabinet approved various projects as part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. The project included the construction of groynes at the estuary in Thottappally in Alappuzha, ecological rejuvenation of forests, a drinking water project in Kottarakkara and enhancing the project cost of septage treatment plant at Cherthala municipality to 7.8 crore.