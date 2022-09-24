Bullying staff: Businessman pulls out of KSRTC ad deal

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a different mode of protest, a businessman in Kottayam withdrew his agreement with the KSRTC for advertisement following an attack on a man and his daughter at the corporation’s bus depot at Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram a couple of days ago. Tony Varkeychan decided not to renew the advertisement agreement of his jewellery shop after Premanan and his daughter Reshma were brutally attacked by a group of employees at the KSRTC depot at Kattakada.

According to Varkeychan, the contract comes to around Rs 1.86 lakh for every five months to carry advertisements of his jewellery ‘Achayan’s Gold’ on 20 buses. After cancelling the contract, Varkeychan also handed over `50,000 to Reshma to bear her travelling expenses for the next four years.

“I decided to lend a helping hand to the girl after watching the video clip of the attack on them. Premanan was brutally beaten up. I am registering my protest as nobody should face such a tragic situation in future,” he said.

Varkeychan and group general manager Shinil Kurien visited Premanan’s house at Amachal in Thiruvananthapuram to hand over the money. Varkeychan also offered all assistance for the education of Reshma, including her travel expenses for the next four years.

