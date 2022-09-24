Drunk vet murders bedridden younger brother in Kerala; claims couldn't take care of him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 47-year-old bedridden patient was stabbed to death by his elder brother at their residence in Vettoor, near Varkala, on Saturday. The deceased is Sandeep. He was an Indian Railways employee.

The Varkala police have arrested the accused, Santhosh, 52, a veterinary doctor. According to the Varkala police, the incident took place around 1.15 am when Sandeep was sleeping in his room. Sandeep, who suffered from epilepsy, had been bedridden for the past three years.

Santhosh, a divorcee, is under suspension. The police said he killed his younger brother in an inebriated condition as he could not afford to take care of Sandeep. Sandeep was unmarried. At the time of the incident, a male nurse from Tamil Nadu who was taking care of Sandeep and their mother were at home.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand receptionist murder: Body found, father and brother of accused expelled from BJP

"Sandeep was stabbed three times in his chest by the accused with a knife. The male nurse and the mother of the brothers were sleeping in the nearby room. The accused stabbed him as his brother could not shout out loud. However, the male nurse heard a sound and rushed there and took him to the government hospital at Varkala. But his life could not be saved. The accused was immediately taken into custody. He confessed to the crime during interrogation and said he committed since he was in a situation where he could not take care of his younger brother," said S Sanoj, Varkala inspector of police.

The body of Sandeep has been shifted to the morgue of the medical college hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police said the body is likely to be handed over to relatives on Sunday after the autopsy. Santhosh has been charged under Section 302 ( Murder) of the Indian Penal Code and he has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 47-year-old bedridden patient was stabbed to death by his elder brother at their residence in Vettoor, near Varkala, on Saturday. The deceased is Sandeep. He was an Indian Railways employee. The Varkala police have arrested the accused, Santhosh, 52, a veterinary doctor. According to the Varkala police, the incident took place around 1.15 am when Sandeep was sleeping in his room. Sandeep, who suffered from epilepsy, had been bedridden for the past three years. Santhosh, a divorcee, is under suspension. The police said he killed his younger brother in an inebriated condition as he could not afford to take care of Sandeep. Sandeep was unmarried. At the time of the incident, a male nurse from Tamil Nadu who was taking care of Sandeep and their mother were at home. ALSO READ | Uttarakhand receptionist murder: Body found, father and brother of accused expelled from BJP "Sandeep was stabbed three times in his chest by the accused with a knife. The male nurse and the mother of the brothers were sleeping in the nearby room. The accused stabbed him as his brother could not shout out loud. However, the male nurse heard a sound and rushed there and took him to the government hospital at Varkala. But his life could not be saved. The accused was immediately taken into custody. He confessed to the crime during interrogation and said he committed since he was in a situation where he could not take care of his younger brother," said S Sanoj, Varkala inspector of police. The body of Sandeep has been shifted to the morgue of the medical college hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police said the body is likely to be handed over to relatives on Sunday after the autopsy. Santhosh has been charged under Section 302 ( Murder) of the Indian Penal Code and he has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.