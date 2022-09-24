Factional feud threat in CPI ahead of state conference

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just a week to go for the party’s state conference, the CPI is reeling under the threat of a factional feud that may rear its ugly head at the state meet and the ensuing party congress.A couple of district leaderships are not keen on incumbent Kanam Rajendran getting a third consecutive term as party state secretary. Also, the rebel faction enjoys the support of some prominent veterans, including K E Ismail and C Divakaran. However, with changing group equations, the official faction could rope in several rebels to its side and is confident of making it through.

Several district committees, including Kottayam and Idukki, have thrown in their lot with the rebel faction. In Idukki, the rebel faction was able to totally sideline the official faction. E S Bijimol, who contested as district secretary, got a severe drubbing at the conference.

On the other hand, the official faction was successful in luring the Ernakulam district committee, which once used to be the prime critic of Kanam, to its fold. This time, the official faction fielded K M Dinakaran, a close aide of Kanam, to the district secretary post. In a surprise move, he defeated K N Sugathan, the nominee of the rival faction. The Malappuram conference, one of the last held district conferences, too witnessed factional fight. Despite attempts by the party leadership to avoid a contest, an election was held for the post of the district secretary. Incumbent secretary P K Krishnadas, nominee of Kanam faction, won against Ajith Kolady of the rebel faction.

The rebels now reportedly plan to take on the official faction on the move to make age-cap mandatory for the leadership. With an upper age limit of 75 years set for the state council and state executive, a slew of veterans like Ismail and Divakaran will have to move out.

The last state council meeting had witnessed severe criticism against the age cap by Kottayam district secretary V B Binu. The rebels plan to raise the matter in the state conference in a bid to force the leadership to make amendments or exceptions in the case of at least a few leaders.

Sources said the rebels plan to project incumbent assistant secretary K Prakash Babu, widely perceived as close to the rebel faction, as their nominee for the state secretary. However, the Kanam faction could bring in a slew of leaders like P S Supal and G R Anil to the official side, thus spoiling the chances of sabotage. Recently, Prakash Babu too had publicly clarified that he was not part of any group.

“Factional issues do exist in Idukki, Palakkad, Ernakulam and Kottayam. In addition to Ismail and Divakaran, a slew of seniors like V S Sunil Kumar and Chittayam Gopakumar will play a crucial role. But current leadership was able to ensure that most delegates to state conference are from the official faction. Hence, it won’t be easy for the rebels to spoil Kanam’s chances,” said a source.

