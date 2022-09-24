Guard children, youth against cybercrimes: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cybercrime and cybersecurity are two major concerns of the modern world and if our children and youth do not use digital devices and services with caution, they will become victims, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday. He made the remarks while launching the 15th International Cyber Security and Policing Conference, cOcOn 2022, in Kochi on Friday. “Crimes involving social media, bank fraud, data theft and manipulation, ransomware attacks and online abuse of children have all increased drastically across the country.

Naturally, cybercrimes and cybersecurity are now issues of great concern in the present world,” Pinarayi said. Industries Minister P Rajeeve presided over the function. He said with the proliferation of computers, smartphones and internet around the world, cybercrimes in general and those targeting women and children in particular, are on the rise. “Women and children are increasingly becoming victims of cybercrimes like pornography, stalking, cheating, hacking, etc.

Most of this happen due to lack of awareness and the adoption of poor cybersecurity measures,” he said, adding cybersecurity is not just the government’s responsibility. He said cybercrime figures released by Interpol and National Crime Records Bureau show that our children and youth are under constant threat in the cyber world.

If digital devices and services are not used with caution, they may become victims of cybercrimes,” he said. “Both children and parents need to be educated on the safety steps that have to be taken before using social networking sites. We hope cOcOn will address the problem in detail and suggest innovative strategies to deal with it,” he added. He also said cybersecurity will be effective with public support. “Keeping our citizens and enterprises safe is as important as keeping the government safe and secure. Hence, we plan to build a partnership between the public and private sectors to work out suitable strategies for better overall cybersecurity,” he said.

