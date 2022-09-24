Home States Kerala

Guard children, youth against cybercrimes: Pinarayi

He made the remarks while launching the 15th International Cyber Security and Policing Conference, cOcOn 2022, in Kochi on Friday.

Published: 24th September 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the 15th edition of the International Cyber Security and Policing Conference, cOcOn 2022, by playing a drum in Kochi on Friday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cybercrime and cybersecurity are two major concerns of the modern world and if our children and youth do not use digital devices and services with caution, they will become victims, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday. He made the remarks while launching the 15th International Cyber Security and Policing Conference, cOcOn 2022, in Kochi on Friday. “Crimes involving social media, bank fraud, data theft and manipulation, ransomware attacks and online abuse of children have all increased drastically across the country.

Naturally, cybercrimes and cybersecurity are now issues of great concern in the present world,” Pinarayi said. Industries Minister P Rajeeve presided over the function. He said with the proliferation of computers, smartphones and internet around the world, cybercrimes in general and those targeting women and children in particular, are on the rise. “Women and children are increasingly becoming victims of cybercrimes like pornography, stalking, cheating, hacking, etc.

Most of this happen due to lack of awareness and the adoption of poor cybersecurity measures,” he said, adding cybersecurity is not just the government’s responsibility. He said cybercrime figures released by Interpol and National Crime Records Bureau show that our children and youth are under constant threat in the cyber world.

If digital devices and services are not used with caution, they may become victims of cybercrimes,” he said. “Both children and parents need to be educated on the safety steps that have to be taken before using social networking sites. We hope cOcOn will address the problem in detail and suggest innovative strategies to deal with it,” he added. He also said cybersecurity will be effective with public support. “Keeping our citizens and enterprises safe is as important as keeping the government safe and secure. Hence, we plan to build a partnership between the public and private sectors to work out suitable strategies for better overall cybersecurity,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cybercrime Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp