Kerala HC pulls up PFI, wants hartals to be dealt with iron hand

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure at the widespread violence in the state on Friday, the Kerala High Court observed that the hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) prima facie amounted to contempt of an earlier court order banning such flash strikes.

The court also suo motu impleaded PFI and its general secretary A Abdul Sathar as additional respondents in the pending writ petitions against hartal.The court also directed the state government to file a report regarding the action taken against the illegal hartal and the losses incurred by it. “The details would be necessary for the court to take remedial action to recover such losses from the perpetrators of the illegality,” said the court.

A division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C P Muhammed Nias issued the order. The bench ordered that any person, including any political party or an association of persons, that proposes to call for a general strike or hartal, shall give seven clear days’ public notice of its intention to do so. “The said period of seven days will, in our view, enable citizens who are opposed to the call for hartal/strike to approach this court with their apprehensions as regards the call, and the court can then examine the legality of such a call for hartal/strike.

Popular Front of India activists taking out a protest march at the High Court Junction in Kochi on Friday | T P Sooraj

“The PFI’s action of calling the hartal without following the procedure contemplated in our earlier order, prima facie, amounts to contempt of the directions of the court,” said the bench.The court said hartals/strikes called without adhering to the procedure would be deemed illegal and unconstitutional. Besides, the persons or organisations which called for such illegal hartals/strikes would be liable for loss or damage caused to the public and government during the hartal period.

When the case came up before hearing, the bench orally observed that these acts of violence interfering with the lives of citizens must be dealt with an iron hand. ‘“The act of protestors is totally unacceptable. We have not interfered with the right to hold a demonstration, but we have only said that the political parties and organisations cannot call flash hartals putting people of the states into trouble,” said the court.

ENSURE ADEQUATE MEASURES: HC TO POLICE

The police establishment in the state shall ensure that adequate measures are put in place to prevent any damage/destruction to public/private property of the government/citizens who do not support the call for hartal. In particular, the police shall also take steps to monitor any such activity by the supporters of the illegal hartal and shall place before the court a report giving details of such instances and the extent of damage, if any, caused to public/private property.

LOCAL RESIDENTS BEAT UP HARTAL SUPPORTERS



Lorry driver Jinu Habeebulla,

a native of Varkala, who suffered

a nose injury in an attack during

the PFI hartal at Pushpa junction

in Kozhikode | Express

KANNUR: Local people in Payyannur town beat up pro-hartal activists who tried to bully shop owners on the hartal day. The incident took place around 11am as six SDPI workers reached the town on four bikes and asked the shop owners to down shutters. Autorickshaw drivers and headload workers intervened and asked the activists to leave the place.

As they resisted and raised threats, the people who gathered at the place beat them up. Hearing about the altercation, the Payyannur police reached the spot and took four activists into custody.

A police officer said the persons taken into custody were K V Mubasheer, 26, of Thrikkaripur, Adbul Muneer, 37, of Olavara Mundya, C K Narshad, 26, and Shuhaib, 33, of Ramanthali Vadakkumbad. Kannur Range DIG Rahul R Nair too reached Payyannur.

