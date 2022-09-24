Home States Kerala

PFI violence in Kerala pre-meditated, culprits will not be spared: Chief Minister

The CM, while addressing a senior police officers association's event condemned the violence and said it resulted in the destruction of public and private properties in the state.

Published: 24th September 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday termed the violence in the state during the hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) a day ago, as a premeditated one and said the culprits will not be spared.

Vijayan, while addressing a senior police officers association's event here, condemned the violence and said it resulted in the destruction of public and private properties in the state.

"In yesterday's hartal, led by the PFI, Kerala witnessed a pre-meditated violence. The state witnessed an organised and violent interference from their part resulting in huge loss to the state," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said it was an attempt to destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the state and that the culprits will not be spared.

ALSO READ | PFI spreads 'disaffection' against India: NIA report

In near simultaneous raids across the country, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA on September 22 led to the arrest of 106 activists of the PFI in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials had said.

The PFI had declared hartal in Kerala on September 23 and the state witnessed widespread violence.

EXPLAINER | What is Popular Front Of India

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Popular Front of India Popular Front hartal in Kerala PFI
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp