Home States Kerala

Top tour operator body seeks stop to ‘killing’ of stray dogs

Meanwhile, tour operators and guides are ensuring extra care for tourists visiting the state.

Published: 24th September 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

People walk past a pack of stray dogs at Chathiyath road in Kochi | file pic

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The global acceptance to the fake campaign that stray dogs are being killed en masse in Kerala has left national tour operators concerned as they fear the issue may drive tourists, especially foreign visitors, away from the state. Citing the concerns of foreign tourists, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), the national body of tour operators, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealing to end the ‘mass killing’ of dogs in the state. In the letter, the IATO said foreign tour operators and international tourists have expressed concerns over the ‘horrifying and inhumane’ way of handling the situation.

“It is being widely reported that Kerala is killing stray dogs. This is bad as international tourists are extremely sensitive about the matter,” IATO senior vice-president E M Najeeb told TNIE. He said the letter was written in the wake of news from Kerala on stray dog attacks and rabies deaths.

“Our headquarters in New Delhi is getting a lot of calls from foreign operators and tourists over the killing of stray dogs. It is turning into a sensitive issue globally. IATO, through the letter, aimed to bring this to the state government’s notice,” Najeeb said. In the letter, IATO president Rajiv Mehra said killing of dogs should not be allowed and alternative steps, as announced by the CM, should be taken to ensure tourism to Kerala is not adversely affected.

However, IATO’s letter has not gone down well in Kerala, with many tourism stakeholders in the state terming it an overreaction. “This is not the first time Kerala is facing stray dog menace. There was a similar crisis a few years ago and the government handled it without any mass killing of dogs,” said Aneesh Kumar P K, CEO of The Travel Planners, a Kerala-based tour operator. He said before sending the letter, IATO should have consulted with its members in Kerala.

Ensuring extra care for tourists

“Also, it should be taking up other serious issues plaguing tourism instead of writing letters based on false facts,” Aneesh said. Meanwhile, tour operators and guides are ensuring extra care for tourists visiting the state.

“So far, the stray dog issue hasn’t affected the tourism sector. However, there are concerns – about tourists getting good treatment here if they get bitten by a dog or any other animal and regarding the efficacy of the anti-rabies vaccine,” said Sreekanth S, a tour guide from Kerala.

‘IATO Overreacted’
Tourism stakeholders in the state have termed IATO’s letter to the Kerala CM over the stray dog issue an overreaction.
They say IATO should have consulted with members in Kerala before sending the letter

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala stray dogs
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp