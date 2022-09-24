Top tour operator body seeks stop to ‘killing’ of stray dogs

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The global acceptance to the fake campaign that stray dogs are being killed en masse in Kerala has left national tour operators concerned as they fear the issue may drive tourists, especially foreign visitors, away from the state. Citing the concerns of foreign tourists, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), the national body of tour operators, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealing to end the ‘mass killing’ of dogs in the state. In the letter, the IATO said foreign tour operators and international tourists have expressed concerns over the ‘horrifying and inhumane’ way of handling the situation.

“It is being widely reported that Kerala is killing stray dogs. This is bad as international tourists are extremely sensitive about the matter,” IATO senior vice-president E M Najeeb told TNIE. He said the letter was written in the wake of news from Kerala on stray dog attacks and rabies deaths.

“Our headquarters in New Delhi is getting a lot of calls from foreign operators and tourists over the killing of stray dogs. It is turning into a sensitive issue globally. IATO, through the letter, aimed to bring this to the state government’s notice,” Najeeb said. In the letter, IATO president Rajiv Mehra said killing of dogs should not be allowed and alternative steps, as announced by the CM, should be taken to ensure tourism to Kerala is not adversely affected.

However, IATO’s letter has not gone down well in Kerala, with many tourism stakeholders in the state terming it an overreaction. “This is not the first time Kerala is facing stray dog menace. There was a similar crisis a few years ago and the government handled it without any mass killing of dogs,” said Aneesh Kumar P K, CEO of The Travel Planners, a Kerala-based tour operator. He said before sending the letter, IATO should have consulted with its members in Kerala.

Ensuring extra care for tourists

“Also, it should be taking up other serious issues plaguing tourism instead of writing letters based on false facts,” Aneesh said. Meanwhile, tour operators and guides are ensuring extra care for tourists visiting the state.

“So far, the stray dog issue hasn’t affected the tourism sector. However, there are concerns – about tourists getting good treatment here if they get bitten by a dog or any other animal and regarding the efficacy of the anti-rabies vaccine,” said Sreekanth S, a tour guide from Kerala.

‘IATO Overreacted’

Tourism stakeholders in the state have termed IATO’s letter to the Kerala CM over the stray dog issue an overreaction.

They say IATO should have consulted with members in Kerala before sending the letter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The global acceptance to the fake campaign that stray dogs are being killed en masse in Kerala has left national tour operators concerned as they fear the issue may drive tourists, especially foreign visitors, away from the state. Citing the concerns of foreign tourists, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), the national body of tour operators, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealing to end the ‘mass killing’ of dogs in the state. In the letter, the IATO said foreign tour operators and international tourists have expressed concerns over the ‘horrifying and inhumane’ way of handling the situation. “It is being widely reported that Kerala is killing stray dogs. This is bad as international tourists are extremely sensitive about the matter,” IATO senior vice-president E M Najeeb told TNIE. He said the letter was written in the wake of news from Kerala on stray dog attacks and rabies deaths. “Our headquarters in New Delhi is getting a lot of calls from foreign operators and tourists over the killing of stray dogs. It is turning into a sensitive issue globally. IATO, through the letter, aimed to bring this to the state government’s notice,” Najeeb said. In the letter, IATO president Rajiv Mehra said killing of dogs should not be allowed and alternative steps, as announced by the CM, should be taken to ensure tourism to Kerala is not adversely affected. However, IATO’s letter has not gone down well in Kerala, with many tourism stakeholders in the state terming it an overreaction. “This is not the first time Kerala is facing stray dog menace. There was a similar crisis a few years ago and the government handled it without any mass killing of dogs,” said Aneesh Kumar P K, CEO of The Travel Planners, a Kerala-based tour operator. He said before sending the letter, IATO should have consulted with its members in Kerala. Ensuring extra care for tourists “Also, it should be taking up other serious issues plaguing tourism instead of writing letters based on false facts,” Aneesh said. Meanwhile, tour operators and guides are ensuring extra care for tourists visiting the state. “So far, the stray dog issue hasn’t affected the tourism sector. However, there are concerns – about tourists getting good treatment here if they get bitten by a dog or any other animal and regarding the efficacy of the anti-rabies vaccine,” said Sreekanth S, a tour guide from Kerala. ‘IATO Overreacted’ Tourism stakeholders in the state have termed IATO’s letter to the Kerala CM over the stray dog issue an overreaction. They say IATO should have consulted with members in Kerala before sending the letter