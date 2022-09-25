Assault bid on Guv Khan: Plea in Kerala HC seeking to register case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to register a case in connection with the alleged criminal assault on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during a conference at Kannur University in 2019.

The petitioner, T G Mohandas, stated that the governor’s speech during the Indian History Conference was interrupted by historian Irfan Habib. He also stated that Habib attempted to physically assault Khan and pushed the governor’s ADC who tried to prevent his unseemly gesture.

